Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$74.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGY

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calian Group Price Performance

In other Calian Group news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. Also, insider Calian Technologies Ltd bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$74,480.00. Insiders bought a total of 2,665 shares of company stock valued at $122,953 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGY opened at C$47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.44. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.9325726 EPS for the current year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.