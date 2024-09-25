Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$74.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGY. CIBC dropped their price objective on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.
CGY opened at C$47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.44. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$42.88 and a twelve month high of C$61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.9325726 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 78.87%.
Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.
