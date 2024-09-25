Brokerages Set Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) PT at $200.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 35,404 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $943.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $193.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

