InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IHG
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of IHG stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.63%.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.