Insider Selling: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Sells $1,959,000.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

