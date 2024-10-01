Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives $34.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

Several research firms recently commented on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of VITL opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. Vital Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,619,033.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Vital Farms by 180.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 66.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

