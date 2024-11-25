McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Decreased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. The trade was a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 48.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,296 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $278.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

