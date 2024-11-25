Pacific Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,608 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.24 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

