Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $129.00. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chesapeake Utilities traded as high as $133.00 and last traded at $133.00, with a volume of 5179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.32.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 51.93%.
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
