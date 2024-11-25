Diversified LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Diversified LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 41,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.