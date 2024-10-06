Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells 5,511 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $153,040.47. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,841,468 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,566.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $22,963.36.

On Friday, September 27th, Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $5,178,042.24.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

Toast Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Toast stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $29.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Toast by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Toast by 175.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,517,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,604,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.