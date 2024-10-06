Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Acquires A$22,500.00 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Green acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($15,517.24).

Lindsay Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Lindsay Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

