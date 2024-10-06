Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Insider Acquires A$22,500.00 in Stock

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Green acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.90 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$22,500.00 ($15,517.24).
Lindsay Australia Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Lindsay Australia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Lindsay Australia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Lindsay Australia
Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lindsay Australia
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.