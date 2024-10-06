Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $349.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut Humana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Humana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $357.24.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $240.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.70 and a 200-day moving average of $342.66. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

