Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of FGF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fundamental Global has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

