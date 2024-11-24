LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.31. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $81.45 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

