BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,656 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.10% of Allegion worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 65.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $1,164,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,511.68. The trade was a 53.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $132.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.70 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

