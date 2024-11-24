John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 19473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

