John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 19473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.