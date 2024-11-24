Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 84499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

