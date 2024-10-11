Larry Madden Sells 1,953 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $21,854.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 533,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,158.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Viant Technology stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. 54,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,998. The company has a market capitalization of $711 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter valued at $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

