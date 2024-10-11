Leanne Flewitt Sells 9,975 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total value of C$519,597.75.

North West stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,210. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$34.77 and a 12 month high of C$52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.97.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

