BWM Planning LLC Invests $599,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 98,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $45.60. 13,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,662. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $487.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

