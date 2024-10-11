Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Macquarie

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $139.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.8 %

ADUS traded up $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.70. 26,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,165. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.