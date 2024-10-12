FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Raised by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.08. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HWC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $57.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

