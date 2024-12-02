Holocene Advisors LP Sells 230,510 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,510 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of argenx worth $105,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in argenx by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in argenx by 51.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in argenx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 10.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W cut argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $646.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $616.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of -700.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.07. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $620.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $588.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.29 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

