National Bankshares Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$53.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$75.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.99. The firm has a market cap of C$110.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$40.02 and a one year high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total value of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

