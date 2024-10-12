Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 2,412.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 2,412.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.94 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
