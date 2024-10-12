Short Interest in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Increases By 2,412.5%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 2,412.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATA Creativity Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AACG opened at $0.94 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

