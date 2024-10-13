371 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,477 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 26,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,527,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,029.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.37.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $598.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $607.94. The stock has a market cap of $552.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

