Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 80.9% in September

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 80.9% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.90. 104,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.