The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.3% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Kampmann Melissa S. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 4,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $411.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $420.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.38.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

