Bitcoin Private Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00056823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00034873 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

