Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $41,045.32

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $69.65 million and approximately $41,045.32 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.91 or 0.00253685 BTC.

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 69,946,159 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity USD (LUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Liquity USD has a current supply of 69,935,304.90879342. The last known price of Liquity USD is 0.99856091 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $26,070.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.liquity.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars.

