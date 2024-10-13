CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CNFinance Trading Up 8.3 %

CNFinance stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 874.07 and a quick ratio of 679.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. CNFinance has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

