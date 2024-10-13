Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $24.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.