Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Update

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $24.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.
