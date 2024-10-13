goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.1 days.
goeasy Stock Performance
Shares of EHMEF stock remained flat at $134.59 on Friday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. goeasy has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $150.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87.
About goeasy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than goeasy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.