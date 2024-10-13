goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the September 15th total of 318,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.1 days.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF stock remained flat at $134.59 on Friday. 28 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972. goeasy has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $150.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.87.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

