Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Expands By 43.4%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20. Airbus has a 52 week low of $31.87 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Airbus had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

