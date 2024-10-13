SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Short Interest Update

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SelectQuote Trading Up 5.2 %

SLQT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 623,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $307.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SelectQuote

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

