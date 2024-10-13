JasmyCoin (JASMY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34.24 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JasmyCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $927.37 million and approximately $34.24 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,394,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016and operates on the Ethereum platform. JasmyCoin has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 49,394,999,677.16958 in circulation. The last known price of JasmyCoin is 0.01938378 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $33,084,905.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.”

