Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Short Interest Update

Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Equus Total Return Trading Up 6.5 %

EQS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 1,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,016. The company has a current ratio of 31.32, a quick ratio of 31.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Equus Total Return has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Equus Total Return alerts:

Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equus Total Return had a net margin of 1,140.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%.

About Equus Total Return

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, corporate partnerships/joint ventures, growth and expansion capital, acquisition financing, roll-up acquisition strategies, operational turnarounds, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, and preferred equity financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equus Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equus Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.