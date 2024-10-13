JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,725,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 23,434,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,865.9 days.

JD Health International Price Performance

JDHIF stock remained flat at $3.13 during trading on Friday. JD Health International has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

JD Health International Company Profile

Featured Stories

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

