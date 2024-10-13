Polymesh One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.68 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $122.34 million and $8.68 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,096,862,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,096,553,210.650924 with 896,277,612.824998 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.2346302 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,289,777.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

