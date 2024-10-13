Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance

Shares of DPBSF remained flat at C$38.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.46. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$38.41 and a 52 week high of C$54.19.

Get Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S alerts:

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to Freight Services & Trading.

Receive News & Ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.