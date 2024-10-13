Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
Shares of DPBSF remained flat at C$38.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.46. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52 week low of C$38.41 and a 52 week high of C$54.19.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile
