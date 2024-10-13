Coinmetro Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194.45 Million (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $204,469.70 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00014554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,615.05 or 0.99975803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 327,075,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

