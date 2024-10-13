Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.
