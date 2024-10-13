SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in September

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

SITC International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SITIY remained flat at $24.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607. SITC International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

