SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in September

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
SITC International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SITIY remained flat at $24.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607. SITC International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56.
SITC International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SITC International
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.