OpenBlox Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. One OpenBlox token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $78,597.46 and approximately $94,066.20 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox (OBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. OpenBlox has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,594,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of OpenBlox is 0.00003153 USD and is up 19.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $132,880.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openblox.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

