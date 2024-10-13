Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 136,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,451. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.59.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
