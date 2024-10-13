Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 136,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,451. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

Get Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NML. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 146.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 276,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 144,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.