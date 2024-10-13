SOLVE Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $14,786.53 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE (SOLVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. SOLVE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 700,125,012.5107346 in circulation. The last known price of SOLVE is 0.00915128 USD and is up 4.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $13,007.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tuumio.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.