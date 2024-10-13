BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Hits $0.0011

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $1,046.81 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 541.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (BTTOLD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron10 platform. BitTorrent has a current supply of 990,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent is 0.00112313 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $1,840.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bittorrent.com/btt/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

