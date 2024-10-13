NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 385,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 309,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NeuroSense Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Stock Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 263,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,554. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

