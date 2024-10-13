Ark 1-Day Volume Reaches $80.76 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $92.05 million and $80.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001318 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001096 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,063,732 coins and its circulating supply is 184,063,310 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark (ARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Ark has a current supply of 184,048,438. The last known price of Ark is 0.50253818 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $99,104,216.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

