iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.08. 94,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.46.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
