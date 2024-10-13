iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SLQD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.08. 94,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.